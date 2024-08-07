Ravens Get Poor News on CB Knee Injury
The Baltimore Ravens' depth in the secondary will be put to the test to start the season.
Cornerback Arthur Maulet, who's coming off an impressive first season in Baltimore, is currently dealing with a knee injury in practice. Thankfully, it's not a season-ending injury, but NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports that Maulet is expected to miss the start of the regular season, possibly being out until October. Wolfe added that Maulet is expected to undergo a knee scope sometime this week.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave a brief update on Maulet's condition following Wednesday's practice.
"Arthur has been dealing with a knee issue," Harbaugh told reporters. "We'll see. It's not going to be anything season-ending, but we're looking at it right now – we have to figure out what it is.
Maulet, 31, primarily played as a slot corner and blitzer last season, and performed quite well with 37 total tackles, five passes defended and an interception. So well, in fact, that he signed a two-year extension this spring to remain in Baltimore.
The New Orleans native has bounced around the league quite a bit in his seven-year career. He got his start as an undrafted free agent with his hometown New Orleans Saints, and has also played for the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he's finally found a long-term home in Baltimore.
"It was very key to re-sign Arthur Maulet," Harbaugh said on July 31. "He's a guy that I was pretty confident that we were going to re-sign all the way. I felt like he wanted to be here, and we wanted him back, and [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] had a good plan. It's one of these things, sometimes the right players are looking for the right team, and I feel like Arthur was the right player for us, and we were the right team for him, and it's really paying off."
With Maulet out, it could be a chance for younger cornerbacks, especially first-round rookie Nate Wiggins, to show that they deserve more playing time.
