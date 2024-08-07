Ravens' John Harbaugh Takes Part In Hilarious Fumble Drill
With temparatures consistently in the high 90s, sometimes even crossing 100 F, the Baltimore Ravens have to find some way to cool off at practice.
Following Tuesday's practice, the rookies got to cool off in a fun and creative way. In what has become a yearly tradition at this point, two veterans line up on each side with hoses in hand and spray the rookies while they attempt to scoop up a ball in the middle, almost like a football version of a slip and slide. It's a great way to beat the heat while also teaching some valuable football skills.
However, it wasn't a player that stole the show during the drill, but rather head coach John Harbaugh. The 61-year-old was the last one to participate, and of course, his players were thrilled to see him get in on the fun.
Just a few minutes later, a drenched Harbaugh spoke about the benefits of the drill.
"We had a little drill there at the end, [a] fumble recovery drill," Harbaugh told reporters. "[Tight ends coach] George Godsey runs that drill [and] teaches those guys how to recover fumbles, so it's a little wet. [They use] high pressure hoses [and it] a lot of fun. We recovered the last one [by me], I can tell you that. The last one got recovered."
Apparaently, participating in drills like this runs in the family. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, John's younger brother, recently pulled a lineman standing on a platform with his entire body weight behind him, making for a similarly enterataining moment.
It's moments like these that show that a coach is much more than just a guy calling the shots, he's someone who cares for and fights alongside his players. Hopefully for Harbaugh, that boost in morale can translate into the regular season and eventually the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!