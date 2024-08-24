Ravens at Packers Preview: The Final Countdown
At long last, the Baltimore Ravens' dress rehearsal is here. That dress rehearsal of course being Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.
Unsurpisingly, the majority of Baltimore's starters won't see the field against Green Bay, continuing a trend that head coach John Harbaugh has held firm on for the past three years.
"We've kind of announced [that] we're kind of on the same path that we've been on the same path that we've been on throughout the preseason so far, so we'll kind of stick to that plan," Harbaugh said Thursday.
For those that are playing, though, this game means everything as the final push to make the roster. There may only be a couple of spots on the 53-man roster still up for grabs, but best believe that every single player will give it their all on Saturday. Some players to watch include running backs Rasheen Ali and Owen Wright, who are competing for the No. 3 back role, and wide receiver Dayton Wade, who has been very impressive in the preseason but still faces long odds to make the cut.
Then, of course, there's the offensive line. Despite many claims of the Ravens being close to naming their starters at left guard, right guard and right tackle, they sure are taking their sweet time actually naming them. Harbaugh said earlier this week that he has a "pretty good idea" of what the line will look like, and was pleased with the unit's performance during Thursday's joint practice.
"I thought they looked good.," Harbaugh said. "They were bringing bull rushes and games, and physical games in there, and our guys were stout [and] passing that stuff off really well. You're not going to be perfect, and Lamar [Jackson] definitely holds the ball. Lamar was not looking to run; he was looking to stay in there and throw.
"From what could see [when] I was standing there – I can't wait to see the tape – but I was happy with how firm the pocket was 90 percent of the time."
Finally, Baltimore's rookies will also be looking for a nice final act to their first preseason. Ali, sixth-round quarterback Devin Leary and fourth-round wide receiver Devontez Walker are just a few players who could use a strong game right about now.
Kickoff at Lambeau Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
