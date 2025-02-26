Ravens Lineman Named Most Underrated Free Agent
All eyes are on Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley with free agency just weeks away, but he's not the only offensive lineman headed to the market.
Left guard Patrick Mekari, who started 14 games at the position after initially beginning at right tackle, is also due to hit free agency next month. While he's obviously not on the same level as Stanley, he is still a solid lineman, and his versatility alone should give him a decent market.
In fact, ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes Mekari to be this offseason's most-underrated offensive free agent, largely due to said versatility.
"The utility lineman has started just about everywhere for the Baltimore Ravens – center, right tackle, left tackle, and most recently, left guard," Barnwell said on his podcast. "You're not going to find a ton of guys who have done that and who have done that at a high level.
"He's not going to be a guy who you're going to give $20 million a year to, but having a guy who can play anywhere on the offensive line, who can do a solid job, who can be a sixth offensive lineman, that is such a valuable player. I wouldn't be shocked if he gets more money than people were expecting."
Mekari, 27, is indeed a solid player but there are some flaws in his game. Pro Football Focus graded him as an average-below average blocker this season, but the big concern is his penalties, as PFF credited him with 14 on the season (though other outlets credited him with fewer).
If Mekari leaves, then Andrew Vorhees, who initially won the starting left guard job out of training camp before suffering an injury early in the season, could jump back into the starting lineup. However, it's very likely that Stanley's decision will impact the starting line composition as well.
The Ravens would like to have Mekari back, but finding a deal that works for both sides is key to making that happen.
