Ravens' Patrick Ricard Opens Up on Lengthy Injury Recovery
The Baltimore Ravens were without All Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson for the third straight game in their vindicating bounce-back win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8. However, for the first time this season, they had All Pro fullback Patrick Ricard back in the lineup on offense, and his presence was notable.
For the first time this season, the rushing attack posted 100-plus yards in back-to-back games, averaged 5.1 yards per carry and most importantly, they were more efficient when converting in short-yardage and goal line situations.
A calf injury that the ninth-year veteran suffered in late August took longer to heal than either he or any member of the team had anticipated, caused him to miss the Ravens' first six games, but now he's back and "feeling good."
"It took a long time for me to get back and get healthy, but I'm just excited to be finally back, and it feels good to get a win today," Ricard said.
When he suffered his initial injury, the Ravens believed he had a shot to return in time for the regular season opener. In an attempt to push himself to be ready in time to take on the Buffalo Bills in the place where their 2024 Super Bowl hopes were dashed, Ricard suffered a setback that delayed his debut even further.
"When that happened, it was just taking longer, and it was just kind of uncertain of when my calf was going to heal, and [I tried] to keep progressing my rehab," Ricard said. "It was unfortunate, and it was really frustrating. It was just one of those things where I couldn't completely push through it."
Playing through pain and minor ailments is nothing new for the former undrafted gem. He's toughness and grit are undeniable, but he understood that rushing the healing process can do more harm than good.
"I've had so many injuries in my life from high school, college and the NFL, and it was one of those ones where, if I tried to push through it when it was healing, I maybe would've reinjured it again, and then maybe my whole season was over," Ricard said. "It was one of those things where it was just really challenging, and it was frustrating, but I had great support with my teammates, my trainers and my coaches to give me to this point, and I'm just happy to be back now."
The most memorable moment from his 2025 debut wasn't a block he made to spring five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry for a chunk gain or one of his two touchdowns. It was a devastating block he made on a 2-yard gain early in the third quarter, where he blasted Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards so hard that he landed on his butt.
"That was worth everything right there. Through all my rehab and everything, and to finally play and to get that hit, it felt really good, and I had to let him know."
Teammates rejoice return of the enforcer
Without the converted defensive lineman in the lineup, the Ravens' offense lacked its physical tone-setter in the run game and what is essentially an extra offensive lineman in pass protection. Several of his teammates shared their excitement about what having him back in the fold invigorated and elevated the offense as a whole.
"Just the physical presence Patrick Ricard brings, it's a game changer," Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum said. "Obviously, the more comfortable he gets back into playing, obviously, the more we'll work him in."
In his first year with the Ravens last season, after spending the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans, Henry had the most efficient and second-most productive season of his career, finishing second in the league in rushing yards (1,921) and tying for first in rushing touchdowns (16). Ricard often made the key blocks that sprung him loose for several of his best and longest in 2024, but this year it was much tougher sledding without him through the first six games. Now that they're reunited, he feels really good about what they can accomplish together moving forward.
"It is always great to have 'Pat' out there and get back in the swing of things," Henry said. "[We] had a great week of preparation. [I am] excited to have him back."
