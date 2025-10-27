Ravens’ Tyler Huntley Comes Full Circle With Bears Win
Three months ago, when training camps across the league were getting underway, Tyler Huntley was a quarterback on the open market, staying in shape and eager for an opportunity.
Following an intense workout one day, he thought to himself, "Man, I would love to play for the best team in the National Football League again," and decided to send a text to his former head coach, John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens, to express a desire to continue his career where it all started.
At the time, the team was committed to offseason acquisition Cooper Rush as the primary backup to two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson, having signed the experienced veteran reserve to a two-year deal worth $6.2 million in free agency. It was the most significant investment in depth they've made at the position in half a decade.
Even though there was no space for Huntley on the roster at the time, Harbaugh left the door open for a potential reunion with the former undrafted free agent who served as Jackson's backup from 2021 to 2023.
"We talked about the possibility of [him returning to the Ravens], and we talked about if it does come to fruition, [I said], 'You're going to win football game. You could win a football game for us," Harbaugh said.
Little did he know that those words would become prophecy in Week 8. With the 1-5 Ravens facing a must-win situation to keep their season alive against the surging Chicago Bears, who came into the interconference clash red-hot and winners of four straight, Huntley delivered. In what Harbaugh described as a "one of those all-time great performances", he led the team to a resounding 30-16 victory.
"I don't think he could have played any better than that," Harbaugh said. "It's one of those things that you just really could never predict, but it's the way things work sometimes."
Huntley reflected on the phone call they had back in the summer and was not only grateful for the swift response from Harbaugh but also for the opportunity to show how much he had grown since his first stint in Baltimore ended. He signed with the Cleveland Browns last offseason, started five games for the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 regular season and spent the preseason back in Cleveland before getting signed back to the Ravens on the practice squad following his release.
"He called me right back. I didn't expect a call right back," Huntley said. "He was just like, 'Relationships last forever.' So, I was just grateful for that. … I learned my value and that's why I felt like I'm more complete now because I know my value."
Been there, done that
Whether coincidence or some sort of divine providence, it seemed only fitting that Huntley's latest start for the Ravens came against the same opponent he played in his very first four years ago. In Week 11 of the 2021 season, Huntley was thrust into the starting lineup on the road in the Windy City after Jackson was surprisingly ruled out due to an illness.
The then-23-year-old didn't let his lack of experience or preparation with the first-team offense stop him from leading the team to a thrilling and gritty 16-13 win. Now 27 and with 13 more starts under his belt as well as a full week of preparation with the targets he was slated to be throwing to if Jackson couldn't play, Huntley proved that he was more than up to the task this time around in his 15th career start.
"I usually just prepare every day like I'm the starter, regardless, so it wasn't too much of a surprise. I am like, 'Shoot, let's do it,'" Huntley said.
With him at the helm, an offense that struggled to sustain drives even with Jackson and averaged just 6.5 points in their first two games without him, scored on six of its eight possessions, excluding the final kneeldown. The former Pro Bowl alternate went 17-of-22 for 186 passing yards and a touchdown, no turnovers, a passer rating of 116.9 and ran 8 times for 53 rushing yards.
"We knew he would have a great game," running back Derrick Henry said. "It's just about the preparation throughout the week and how he was operating and throwing the ball, he just looked good all week."
Ravens All Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith was on that 2021 Bears team that Huntley stunned, and has had "a tremendous amount of respect" for him ever since, and it has only grown during their time as teammates.
"The way he comes into work each and every day, head down, and acts as if he's the starter," Smith
Even though the Ravens didn't ultimately score on the two fourth-quarter drives Huntley led in their Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, the spark he provided the unit was too evident to ignore. After some self-reflection during the bye week, Harbaugh said that elevating Huntley to the No. 2 on the depth chart and No. 1 if Jackson couldn't play "just wasn't a hard decision."
"I felt like it was the best thing for our team. [I thought] it would give us the best chance to win. Tyler [Huntley] does some things; he's a talented player, he can make throws, and he can do things with his legs. He was a great spark for us. It just felt like the right thing to do. Nothing against Cooper [Rush]. Cooper is a great guy and played good football for us, but Tyler was the answer for today's game."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!