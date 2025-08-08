Ravens Pay Tribute to Late Colts Owner
For the second year in a row, the Baltimore Ravens' preseason opener began with a heartfelt tribute.
Last year, it was for Jacoby Jones, the Super Bowl XLVII hero who tragically died in July of 2024 just three days after turning 40. This year, it's for Jim Irsay, the former Indianapolis Colts owner who died in May at the age of 65.
Thursday's preseason opener marked the Colts' first game since their owners passing, and the Ravens, being the gracious hosts that they are, paid their respects prior to kickoff.
The Colts also debuted a new jersey patch honoring Irsay, which features his "JI" initials and his signature.
The ravens joined the rest of the NFL in mourning Irsay back in May. Owner Steve Bisciotti put out a heartfelt statement of support just after news of Irsay's passing broke.
"We are saddened to learn about the passing of Jim Irsay, who was a sweet and honorable man I had the pleasure of sitting next to at NFL meetings for the last 25 years," Bisciotti said. "Jim leaves a legacy rooted in passion and service for the game of football, and his influence throughout the NFL will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts organization. May Jim rest in peace."
Even more heartfelt was the tribute by senior secondary coach Chuck Pagano, who returned to Baltimore this offseason after four years away from the game. Pagano spent six years as the Colts' head coach from 2012-17, and Irsay stood by him in his first season while he was battling leukemia.
"I’m heartbroken over the passing of Jim Irsay," Pagano wrote. "NOBODY loved his family, his team and his community more than Jim!! He gave me the opportunity of a lifetime and stood by me in my darkest hour! His generosity and kindness are unmatched. I’m forever grateful. Love you, Boss. RIP."
Robert Irsay, Jim's father, controversially moved the Colts from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984, so the family will always hold an interesting place in the city's history. However, Jim's death was still a tragic event across the NFL, Baltimore included.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!