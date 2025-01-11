Ravens vs. Steelers: Three Players to Watch
Nearly every game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is a chess match, and it's hard to believe Saturday night's Wild Card Round matchup will be any different.
Both teams will look for an edge over each other however they can find it, be it coaching or on-field matchups. As such, here's three key Ravens to keep an eye on in this game.
RB Derrick Henry
With temperatures at or near the freezing point, throwing the ball could prove difficult for both teams. That means Henry, who rushed for 162 yards on nearly seven yards per carry in the previous game against Pittsburgh, should see a healthy workload once again. Being the human wrecking ball that he is, he should give the Ravens a big advantage on the ground in such frigid conditions.
"You say we have Derrick Henry, so that's a bonus," quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters. "It's great. I don't believe anybody likes hitting in the cold – not even the defenders like hitting in the cold, I believe, especially with a 250-pound, all-muscle running back running downhill at you. I wouldn't want to do it, but it's great for us."
WR Rashod Bateman
Other than Jackson, Bateman possibly has more riding on him than any other Raven. Zay Flowers is out with a knee injury, and that means Bateman is the de facto No. 1 wide receiver for this game. The fourth-year pro has had the best season of his career thus far, and did score a touchdown in the previous game against Pittsburgh, so the Ravens will count on him to carry that momentum into the postseason.
"I don't think it changes anything," Bateman said. "The No. 1 goal is to go out and make plays, and that's what we're looking forward to doing, and I think that's what we'll do."
CB Brandon Stephens
Stephens has had a tough season in coverage, allowing a passer rating of 106.1 when targeted. The Cleveland Brown picked on him during their lone touchdown drive last week, and he finished the game allowing four receptions for 47 yards on seven targets, per Pro Football Reference.
The fourth-year corner will face a tough challenge in Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, who did not play in the previous game. Keeping Pickens in check will be a top priority for Baltimore's surging secondary, and Stephens bears the brunt of that responsibility.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!