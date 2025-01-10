Six Ravens Make All-Pro Teams
The Baltimore Ravens have arguably the best overall roster in football, and it's shown in how many players earned end-of-season recognition.
Last week, the Ravens sent an NFL-high nine players to the Pro Bowl. This week, a whopping six players landed on the AP All-Pro teams, four making first-team and two making second-team.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard, linebacker Roquan Smith and slot cornerback Marlon Humphrey were the Ravens who earned first-team All-Pro honors. Running back Derrick Henry and safety Kyle Hamilton made second-team.
This is Jackson's third-time making first-team All-Pro, following his MVP seasons 2019 and 2023. It's also notable that he beat out the presumed MVP favorite in Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (who made second-team All-Pro), as many of the same voters vote for both awards.
Jackson led the league with a passer rating of 119.6, the fourth-highest ever in a single season. He also set career-highs with 4,172 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns, and became the first player ever to pass for 4,000+ yards and run for 900+ yards in a single season.
Smith finished fifth in the league with 154 total tackles, earning his third-straight first-team All-Pro selection. He's been the leader of the Ravens' defense since his arrival in 2022, and is recognized as such across the league.
Humphrey made first-team All-Pro as an outside corner in 2019, but now makes it as a slot corner in 2024. He finished tied for third in the league with six interceptions, bouncing back in a big way after dealing with injuries for years.
Ricard, who earned second-team All-Pro honors last year, is one of the Ravens' premier blockers and paved the way for several big runs this season. The AP began recognizing fullbacks in 2023, and Ricard is one of the last great ones at the position.
Henry had an incredible first season in Baltimore, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns. If not for a record-setting season by Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley, he would've been a shoe-in for first-team All-Pro.
Hamilton was a first-team All-Pro last season, and while he fell to second-team this season, he was still a driving force in the Ravens' mid-season turnaround. The third-year safety registered a career-high 107 total tackles, as well as six quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, an interception and nine passes defended.
