Former Ravens DB Announces Retirement
A one-time member of the Baltimore Ravens secondary is officially hanging up his cleats after a journeyman career in the NFL.
Former Ravens cornerback Justin Bethel announced on social media that he's retiring after 12 seasons as a pro. He made three Pro Bowls during his career, all of which came during a three-year span with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-15).
“23 years. 12 years pro,” Bethel wrote on Instagram. “That’s how long I’ve played the game of football! Been blessed more than I can imagine. Met a lot of great people thanks to football and been to a lot of cool places. But my greatest years are ahead of me.”
Bethel was originally a sixth-round pick by Arizona in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Presbyterian. He played his first six seasons with the Cardinals, making 14 starts across 96 appearances while posting 185 total tackles (160 solo), four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 19 pass breakups, four interceptions and three pick-sixes. He also returned a blocked field goal back for an 86-yard touchdown during his rookie season with Arizona in 2012.
He then spent one season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 before signing a two-year $4 million deal with the Ravens in the 2019 offseason. However, Baltimore released him in October of that season, allowing Bethel to sign a three-year, $6 million deal with the New England Patriots soon after.
During his time in Baltimore, Bethel played in seven games while tallying six total tackles and a fumble recovery. He played the 2022 and '23 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, playing in 34 games and making one start for the team.
Bethel ends his career having played in seven playoff games (two starts) with the Cardinals, Patriots and Dolphins.
