Ravens Place DL On Injured Reserve
The Baltimore Ravens will be without one of their veteran defensive lineman for the foreseeable future.
Baltimore placed nose tackle Michael Pierce on the injured reserve due to a calf injury on Wednesday. Pierce, 31, will miss at least four games, meaning he can't return Dec. 1 when the Ravens host the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pierce suffered the injury early in the Ravens' 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He was quickly ruled out for the game after exiting.
Pierce was also out in the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury.
The veteran defensive lineman was off to a solid start, tallying 15 tackles, three quarterback hits and one sack and had been credited with five pressures through the first seven games. Pierce had played 33 percent of the defensive snaps, which is down from 55 percent in 2023.
Pierce was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Ravens in 2016 and he spent the first four seasons in Baltimore before opting out of the 2020 season. He landed with the Minnesota Vikings for a season before he found his way back to the Ravens.
Pierce signed a two-year $7.5 million deal before the end of last season.
