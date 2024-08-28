Ravens Place Six Players on IR
After a very long wait, the Baltimore Ravens finally unveiled their 53-man roster, as well as their final round of cuts, on Tuesday night. Most of their moves were predictable, but it's good to finally have official confirmation.
At the same time, the Ravens also officially moved a few players to injured reserve, six of them to be exact. Those players are as follows:
- ILB Deion Jennings
- CB Christian Matthew
- CB Arthur Maulet (designated to return)
- CB Trayvon Mullen
- WR Isaiah Washington
- RB Owen Wright
Unfortunately, most of these players will miss the entire season after going on IR before the cut deadline. On the other hand, Maulet, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this month, will be eligible to return after the first four games of the season. This is actually a new rule this year, as the Ravens previously would've had to carry Maulet through cuts and have him take up a roster spot before placing him on IR with the ability to return.
The Ravens could've used that designation on one other player, but opted not to. That seemingly bodes well for players such as running back Rasheen Ali and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, both rookies who dealt with injuries throughout training camp.
Additionally, the Ravens also left running back Keaton Mitchell on the PUP list to start the regular season, as previously reported. Mitchell made the roster as an undrafted free agent last season and had a strong rookie campaign, but unfortunately tore his ACL in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 17. Like Maulet, he will miss at least the first four games of the season.
Both Maulet and Mitchell are key pieces on their respective sides of the ball, and the Ravens will be eagerly awaiting their return. The four games they will miss are against the Kansas City Chiefs (Sept. 5), Las Vegas Raiders (Sept. 15), Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 22) and Buffalo Bills (Sept. 29). They will be eligible to return against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 6, Baltimore's first AFC North matchup of the season.
