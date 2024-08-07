Ravens Reveal Stadium Renovations, Unique Food Additions
M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, may not be the flashiest NFL venue, but fans still have plenty to look forward to when they step through the gates.
Ahead of the Ravens' preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, the team unveiled a significant number of upgrades to their home stadium. Chief among those upgrades are the new field-level seats, which Richard Tamayo, the team's senior vice president of stadium operations, will provide an unforgettable experience.
"(It's) the best seat in the house because you're so connected to the game. The high five after the winning touchdown against the (Pittsburgh) Steelers will happen right there," Tamayo said, per WBAL's Kayla Morton.
Other improvements include a relocated press box and a complete refresh to the club level and suites. This is just the first phase of a three-phase rennovation plan, which will provide a much-appreciated upgrade to the 26-year-old venue when completed in 2026.
"We want to forward invest and do two things, make sure the infrastructure in the stadium is strong for the long haul, but, secondly, make sure the fan experience and some of the different assets you have around the stadium spaces that fans want to engage with are modernized," team president Sashi Brown said.
Another upgrade is to the menu, as the Ravens have unveiled new food offerings with a Maryland focus. Perhaps the most eye-catching, and most delicious, of the new menu items is the crab pretzel with crab dip.
"We know that sometimes when it comes to a football game, food is an afterthought. We want that to be part of the reason they come to the stadium," Tamayo said.
A common theme throughout the renovations is the team listening to fan input, which is yet another testament to the Ravens as an entire organization.
"That's what these renovations are about is supporting what we think the fans are going to want some from the feedback they've given us and some before they even knew they wanted it," Tamayo said.
