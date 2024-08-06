Ravens CB Suffers Knee Injury
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet missed Tuesday's practice with a knee injury, per multiple reports.
Luckily, it seems that the veteran corner avoided the worst-case scenario as he did not suffer a season-ending injury.
"It's not going to be anything season-ending," head coach John Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "But we're looking at it right now. We have to figure out what it is."
Maulet, 31, established himself as a key depth piece in the secondary last season as he recorded 37 total tackles, five passes defended and an interception. He performed so well that the Ravens signed him to a two-year extension, finally giving him a long-term home after years of bouncing around the league.
"It was very key to re-sign Arthur Maulet," Harbaugh told reporters on July 31. "He's a guy that I was pretty confident that we were going to re-sign all the way. I felt like he wanted to be here, and we wanted him back, and [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] had a good plan. It's one of these things, sometimes the right players are looking for the right team, and I feel like Arthur was the right player for us, and we were the right team for him, and it's really paying off."
Hopefully, the New Orleans native's injury is indeed a minor one and he's back on the field before long.
