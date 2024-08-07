Lamar Jackson Wants to Honor Ravens Legend With Super Bowl
The loss of Super Bowl 47 hero Jacoby Jones was heartbreaking for the Baltimore Ravens, but it also gave them some extra motivation for the upcoming season.
Jones, who passed away just after his 40th birthday due to natural causes, was from New Orleans, and cemented himself as a franchise icon when the Super Bowl was held in New Orleans. Go figure, Super Bowl 59 will be played in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.
There's no doubt that the Ravens want to win another Super Bowl in Jones' hometown to honor the late legend, as quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed recently.
"I wasn't part of it then, but I'm trying to be a part of something with our guys," Jackson said in an interview with CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. "For Jacoby, fly high for us, man. We're trying to bring one home, and it's gonna be in his hometown, New Orleans, and stuff like that.
"So we're definitely trying to make something happen, but it starts in practice, and that's all I can focus on right now. I can't focus on the Super Bowl until we got that shot again."
Baltimore won that Super Bowl during the 2012 season, six whole years before the team drafted Jackson. Since drafting Jackson, the Ravens have been a consistent playoff team, but have yet to make another appearance in the big game. In fact, they just made their first AFC Championship Game appearance under the two-time MVP last season, which ended in a frustrating 17-10 loss to the eventual-champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Nobody doubts Jackson's talents, but his performance in the postseason has to be better for the Ravens to get where they want. If he is to finally get over that hump, there's no better time than the present. The opportunity to honor Jones in the most fitting way possible is only adding more fuel to Jackson's fiery ambitions.
