Ravens WR Jacoby Jones' Cause of Death Revealed
On July 14, former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and kick/punt returner Jacoby Jones tragically passed away far too young, just three days after his 40th birthday.
No cause of death was announced at the time of his passing, but according to a TMZ report released Tuesday, the Super Bowl 47 hero passed away due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Cleveland Clinic defines hypertensive cardiovascular disease as "a long-term condition that develops over many years in people who have high blood pressure" and "the number one cause of illness and death due to high blood pressure." Symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, dizziness, fainting, stroke and sudden cardiac death.
Jones began his career with the Houston Texans as a 2007 third-round pick out of Lane College, but is most known for his 2012 postseason heroics with Baltimore.
First, the New Orleans native saved the Ravens' season in a Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos. On a play known as the "Mile High Miracle," Jones hauled in a 70-yard bomb from Joe Flacco to tie the game with less than a minute to go in regulation, setting up an upset win in double overtime. Then in Super Bowl 47 a few weeks later, he scored two touchdowns - a 56-yard reception and a 108-yard kickoff return - to help the Ravens claim their second championship in franchise history.
Jones played nine NFL seasons, five with Houston, three with Baltimore and one split between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed a one-day contract with the Ravens on Sept. 29, 2017 to retire as a member of the team.
After his passing, Jones former teammates and coaches - from J.J. Watt to Ray Lewis to Mike Tomlin - all paid tribute in an outpouring of love.
"I am incredibly saddened to learn of Jacoby's passing," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "He was an important Raven, a passionate character who was talented, humble, kind, and a great teammate and friend. I remember standing next to him at the Super Bowl, hugging him after the game and enjoying the moment with he and his mom.
"Jacoby will go down in history as a champion and celebrated in Baltimore as a football hero. I will always cherish his smile and infectious personality and the joy that he brought to his city. My condolences to his family."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!