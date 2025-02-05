Ravens Predicted to Land Cowboys' Sleeper Defender
We keep hearing about how the Baltimore Ravens need to add another edge rusher this offseason, as they lack depth behind Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh.
Yes, the Ravens racked up 54 sacks this past year, but a good chunk of that came from Van Noy and Oweh, so Baltimore could stand to add another pass rusher.
The problem is that the Ravens have a rather complicated financial situation and may not be able to land any big-name free agents because of it.
But not to worry. Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team has identified a potential target for Baltimore in March, predicting the Ravens to sign Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Chauncey Golston to a two-year, $12 million contract.
"The Baltimore Ravens are unlikely to be big spenders in free agency, but they also manage to sign a few players that end up having big roles moving forward," Mosher wrote. "Chauncey Golston is an ascending player who can play all across the defensive line and in any defense. He became a full-time starter in Dallas last year and has the size and length that Baltimore covets. Golston isn’t a big-name defender, but he is a winning player who would fit well in Baltimore’s defense."
Golston is coming off of the best season of his NFL career, as he registered 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and five passes defended in 2024.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Iowa, was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He was relatively quiet over his first three seasons, totaling 3.5 sacks between 2021 and 2023. However, he had sort of a breakout campaign this past year, which should make him a very viable target for a team like Baltimore once free agency opens.
