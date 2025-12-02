Ravens Corners Trending Up With Surprising Coverage Numbers

The Baltimore Ravens' secondary has been one of the most encouraging developments of the season, even if the larger defensive picture has not always made their work easy.

The coverage on the outside has remained competitive and disciplined, yet the lack of consistent interior pressure continues to force the cornerbacks into longer snaps where quarterbacks have time to hit their first and second reads. For a group that has produced solid numbers across the board, the challenge has been maintaining that level of play while covering for a front that is still searching for steady disruption.

Young Corners Showing Strong Early Returns

#Ravens CBs passer rating allowed when targeted in 2025 per NFL Pro:



T. J. Tampa | 68.8

Nate Wiggins | 74.3

Chidobe Awuzie | 76.2

Keyon Martin | 77.8

T.J. Tampa has emerged as one of the early bright spots with a passer rating allowed of 68.8. That places him in the range typically reserved for dependable starting corners.

Second-year standout Nate Wiggins is sitting at 74.3, and his season now includes an injury update after he left the Thanksgiving game with a foot issue. John Harbaugh said Wiggins is day-to-day, which keeps his availability uncertain for the upcoming week.

Even with the injury note, Wiggins has shown rare recovery ability that immediately jumps off the screen. A wide receiver gaining a step does not mean a completion against him. He regularly shifts into what looks like a second gear and wipes out windows that should have been open.

Chidobe Awuzie has quietly delivered some of the most reliable reps in the entire secondary. His passer rating allowed is 76.2, and he has been one of the most underrated additions on the roster after being released earlier in the year.

His experience and technical consistency give Baltimore a steady presence that balances the youth and explosiveness of players like Wiggins. Kenyon Martin has also held his own with a passer rating allowed of 77.8, giving the Ravens valuable depth in a league where teams often need four or five playable corners just to survive.

Humphrey Struggling to Match Previous Standard

The surprising part is the season Marlon Humphrey is having. At 88.8 allowed, he currently has the highest number among the Ravens' corners. It raises the natural question of whether this is a sign of regression or simply the result of constantly being placed in difficult coverage situations without help from the pass rush. Humphrey still flashes the physicality and instincts that made him a Pro Bowl-level defender, but asking any corner to cover for extended stretches is a losing battle in today's NFL.

The truth is simple. The Ravens' corners are playing well enough to anchor a top-tier secondary. The only thing missing is a consistent push in the interior that forces quicker decisions from quarterbacks. If the front begins producing at the level the back end has shown, this defense can elevate from solid to special.

