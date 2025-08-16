Ravens Predicted to Land Massive Playmaker in 2026
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have the most talented group of weapons he has ever had around him in his NFL career. However, there is growing belief that the team will opt to further strengthen the group in 2026.
Dame Parson of Bleacher Report predicts the Ravens will use their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.
"Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never thrown to a real and traditional X-receiver," Parson said. "Well, insert Washington's Denzel Boston to fill that role. The 6'4", 209-pound Boston understands how to use his frame and wingspan to his advantage at the catch point by boxing out smaller defenders. Baltimore is a run-heavy offense that will create ample one-on-one opportunities for Boston to thrive. Jackson would finally have his 'He's down there somewhere' ball-winner."
Baltimore doesn't have a clear need at wide receiver with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace and rookie LaJohntay Wester already on the roster, but Hopkins is 33 and playing on a one-year deal. Flowers is also one of the smallest No. 1 wide receivers in the league.
Boston could just prove to be the best player on the board when the Ravens on put on the clock, too. He broke out last season following the departures of Washington wide receivers Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan, recording a career-high 63 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns.
Boston will likely need to notch his first 1,000-yard season in 2025, but it's safe to assume that will happen with a year of starting experience under his belt and a declaration for the NFL Draft likely coming in the near future. If he does just that, he will be on Baltimore's radar.
Boston could prove to be Hopkins' future replacement and perfect complement to Flowers in the Ravens offense for many years to come.
The only thing that could throw a wrench into the plan is if Hopkins turns back the clock to earn himself another payday in Baltimore, but that seems unlikely right now with plenty of mouths to feed.
