Ravens Predicted to Sign Former First-Overall Pick
The Baltimore Ravens have their sights set on a Super Bowl once again this season, and the best way to finally get over the hump in the playoffs is by continuing to add more talent.
That is why Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report predicts the Ravens will sign former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney in September.
"Clowney is one of the most prolific players left on the market. The three-time Pro Bowler has never developed into an elite sack artist, but he's been a strong all-around defender who put up solid numbers again in 2024," Knox wrote. "Baltimore, meanwhile, is chasing a Super Bowl and could use edge depth behind Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh. If the Ravens' pass rush is lagging early in the year, Clowney should get a call."
Clowney, 32, did prove to still have some good football left in him last season with the Carolina Panthers. In 2024, he recorded 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four passes defensed in 14 games.
It was a bit of a down year from his 9.5-sack campaign in 2023 with Baltimore, but a reunion could be all Clowney needs to extend his NFL career by another year or two.
Last month, Clowney made it clear that he isn't ready to hang up his cleats for good quite yet.
"I'm still planning to play this season," Clowney said per NFL insider Josina Anderson. "I've been keeping in touch with four to five teams."
It's unclear which teams Clowney has been talking with, but the Ravens should be interested. Van Noy isn't getting any younger at 34, Oweh must prove his 10-sack campaign a year ago was not an outlier and second-round rookie Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac all still have much to prove at the next level.
Clowney would provide some extra insurance for Baltimore if it were to suffer any injuries at the position or if any of the team's younger players were to underperform.
Clowney has recorded 409 tackles, 58 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 32 passes defensed, one interception and one touchdown in his 11-year NFL career.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!