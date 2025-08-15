Former Ravens DB Signs with Commanders
Former Baltimore Ravens defensive back Daryl Worley is signing with the Washington Commanders for the 2025 NFL season, the team announced.
Worley, 30, spent a few seasons with the Ravens from 2021-23, recording 25 tackles and three passes defensed in 21 games.
Worley began his NFL career as the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He opened the 2016 season as the third cornerback on the team's depth chart but steadily improved throughout the year and finished the season ranked as the twelfth-best cornerback against the run by Pro Football Focus.
He followed up his rookie campaign with another strong showing in 2017, appearing in 15 games with 14 starts and racking up 64 tackles, one sack, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions.
However, the Panthers then traded Worley to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for wide receiver Torrey Smith in 2018.
Worley's stint with the Eagles didn't last very long, though. He was arrested for driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and violation of the uniform firearms act after being found by police passed out in his vehicle while blocking a highway and was released a month later.
He quickly found a new home. The Oakland Raiders signed Worley to a one-year deal at the league minimum. After serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's Substances Abuse and Personal Conduct policies, he played in 10 games with nine starts, recording 33 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception.
The Raiders then placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Worley and he started 15 games the following season, totaling 58 tackles, one fumble recovery, eight passes defensed and one interception.
Worley joined the Dallas Cowboys a one-year, $3 million contract in 2020 and played at both cornerback and safety. However, after struggling in his first few starts, he was benched and later released.
He then signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad but was signed off it by the Raiders, who were dealing with several injuries in their secondary.
In 2021, Worley signed with the Arizona Cardinals, was released before the start of the season, signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad, was released again and eventually found his way to Baltimore.
Worley spent the 2024 season with the Tenneseee Titans. He has 344 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 42 passes defensed and six interceptions in his nine-year NFL career.
