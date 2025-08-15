NFL Legend is Fan of Ravens Rookie
Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester caught the attention of many around the league when he returned a punt for 87 yards and a touchdown in the team's 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
That included one of the best NFL and college returners of all time in Tavon Austin.
"Oh yeah. I don't think anybody else has ran one back yet," Austin told Alex Glaze of WJZ. "He's definitely putting himself on the map. I'm a fan of his."
Wester, a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2025 NFL Draft, also just so happened to be a fan of Austin's growing up, and Austin sent him a message before the game.
"I just told him, 'Hey, good luck tonight. Be patient and let it come to you,'" Austin said. "The first [punt return], he got a little 17-yard run, got his feet hot for his first one. And the next one, you could see he was running with a different type of vengeance. He was starting to feel himself."
That had to have given Wester some extra juice ahead of his preseason debut, and it seems to have worked out.
Austin was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Rams. He played nine seasons in the NFL, during which he returned 190 punts for 1,515 yards and three touchdowns and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
However, Austin's collegiate career was even more impressive. From 2009-12, he returned 48 punts for 433 yards and a touchdowns as well as 98 kickoffs for 2,407 yards and four more scores at West Virginia.
Austin's production didn't stop there, either. He also recorded 288 catches for 3,413 yards and 29 touchdowns and 109 carries for 1,031 yards and six more scores during the span.
It has taken Wester a little bit longer to refine his pass catching game as he reeled in 74 catches for 931 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns at Colorado last season. However, his best track to Baltimore's 53-man roster is on special teams, anyway.
Wester can then develop as a wide receiver behind veterans Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker and Tylan Wallace.
