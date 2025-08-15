Pair of Ravens UDFAs Among NFL's Highest-Graded Rookies
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL at drafting and developing players, but it seems they've hit on a couple of undrafted rookies, too.
Ravens linebackers Jay Higgins IV and Chandler Martin were among Pro Football Focus’ 10 highest-graded rookies from Week 1 of the preseason.
Higgins earned the seventh-best grade among rookies after recording three tackles, two passes defensed and one interception against the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener.
"Higgins also finished as a top-10 linebacker overall in Week 1, putting forth his own strong performance in coverage (85.2)," Lauren Gray of PFF wrote. "He was targeted twice, allowing both to be caught for a total of 10 yards. He batted a pass as a rusher and picked off an errant pass from Riley Leonard, who was hit on the throw. Higgins limited quarterbacks to a 47.9 NFL passer rating for the game."
Higgins is an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, where he racked up 342 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, eight passes defensed and five interceptions from 2020-24.
Martin was next on the list at eight after he registered three tackles and one pass defensed.
"Joining Jay Higgins on this top-10 list is fellow Ravens linebacker Chandler Martin, who enjoyed an equally impressive night against the Colts, recording 70.0-plus grades in every defensive metric," Gray wrote. "Martin played 12 run-defense snaps, recording a tackle, an assist and a run stop. He rushed the passer five times and tallied a quarterback hit and a batted pass. He was also targeted twice in coverage, allowing one catch for eight yards."
Martin is an undrafted free agent out of Memphis, where he had 205 tackles, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, six passes defensed, three interceptions and one touchdown over the past two years.
Both players face an uphill battle to earning a spot on the Ravens 53-man roster with linebackers Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Jake Hummel, William Kwenkeu and Teddye Buchanan also fighting for roles.
However, if Higgins and Martin continue to produce how they have to start the preseason, Baltimore will have to make room for them.
