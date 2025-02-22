Raven Country

Ravens Take Risk in Latest Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens may need to risk it for the biscuit in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) blocks Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens are likely going to address the offensive line at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the team potentially losing both offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and interior lineman Patrick Mekari in free agency, the Ravens need to bulk up in the trenches for the future.

The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec participated in a mock draft of the first round, and he opted to take Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the No. 27 overall pick.

"Obviously, the Ravens must be comfortable with Simmons’ medicals," Zrebiec writes.

"They’ll get a better idea of his health at next week’s Scouting Combine. Before his 2024 season-ending knee injury, Simmons was arguably the top offensive tackle in this draft class. Simmons, who is 6-5 and 310 pounds, is scheme versatile and has all the attributes of a book-end NFL offensive tackle. He also has experience playing both the left and right sides. With starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Patrick Mekari heading toward free agency, the Ravens need to come out of this draft with a plug-and-play starter. As long as he’s healthy, Simmons fits the profile."

If the Ravens take Simmons with their first-round pick, they need to be able to take someone else that doesn't command as much of a risk, possibly a veteran.

Simmons has the chance to be an incredibly talented offensive lineman in the NFL. However, he played just six games in his senior season with Ohio State due to injuries.

That being said, his championship pedigree could be an exciting addition for the Ravens in the future. Baltimore needs someone of his size protecting Lamar Jackson, whether it be on the left for his blindside or the right if last year's second-round pick Roger Rosengarten shifts to the other side.

