Ravens Predicted to Land Packers Playmaker
While the Davante Adams rumors have died down, the Baltimore Ravens should still be in the hunt for a wide receiver between now and the NFL trade deadline.
Last week, we mentioned that the Ravens should pursue Green Bay Packers youngster Romeo Doubs, who was suspended by the club for Week 5 after he skipped multiple practices due to dissatisfaction with his role.
Well, now, Doubs' name has been linked to Baltimore once again, as David Latham of Last Word On Sports has predicted the Ravens to land the Packers pass-catcher.
"Romeo Doubs wants more targets, and the wide receiver could get his wish if Green Bay trades him to the Baltimore Ravens," Latham wrote. "Zay Flowers is the only proven option in the passing game, and Doubs’ style is a perfect complement for the former first-round pick. Additionally, Doubs is a remarkable run blocker, which is an important tool when you share a field with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry."
Latham is half right here.
A better way to put it is that Flowers is the Ravens' only proven option at wide receiver, as Jackson relies a whole lot on his tight ends.
That being said, yes; Baltimore does need another weapon in its aerial arsenal, and Doubs would be a terrific fit alongside of Flowers.
Doubs is part of a deep Green Bay receiving corps that also includes Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson and Bo Melton, so consistent targets may be hard to come by for Doubs if he remains in the tundra.
The Ravens, on the other hand, would instantly slide Doubs into the No. 2 role on the depth chart and would probably be able to provide him with more looks.
Doubs is in his third NFL season. He has logged 12 catches for 169 yards in four games this year. In 2023, he hauled in 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!