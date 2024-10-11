Former Ravens Rival Makes Wild Lamar Jackson Take
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is already drawing comparisons to Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, but a former player feels that Daniels may have already surpassed him in one area.
During an episode of ESPN's Get Up, Ryan Clark revealed a hot take that is sure to infuriate Ravens fans. He said that Daniels is a better passer than Jackson.
"I think Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks I've ever seen," Clark said. "He's one of the greatest all-around football players that's ever played in this league. Right now, today, in five games, Jayden Daniels is a better passer than Lamar Jackson."
Kind of hard to make such a concrete statement after five games, but that's what opinions are for.
Daniels has thrown for 1,135 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while completing an incredible 77.2 percent of his passes thus far during his rookie campaign. He has also registered a passer rating of 106.2.
While Daniels' gaudy completion percentage is certainly impressive, he pales in comparison to Jackson in other aspects.
For reference, Jackson has totaled 1,206 yards, nine touchdowns and just one pick in 2024, completing 65.3 percent of his passes and posting a 107.2 passer rating.
So, even though the difference between Daniels and Jackson in completion percentage is about 12 percent, Jackson still owns a superior passer rating.
Plus, Jackson has a pair of MVP awards under his belt, and in one of those seasons, he led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns.
To be fair, Jackson has never been known as an elite passer. However, for as inconsistent as Jackson has been with his arm, it's far too early to say that Daniels is the better thrower.
We'll get to see both quarterbacks in action this Sunday when the Ravens host the Commanders.
