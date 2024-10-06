Ravens Should Pursue Trade For Packers' Suspended WR
The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to Davante Adams in trade rumors, but if they are unable to land Adams, they should turn their attention to another playmaker: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
Doubs has been suspended for a game by the Packers after he skipped multiple practices due to dissatisfaction with his role..
The 24-year-old has logged 12 catches for 169 yards thus far in 2024 and has been targeted 20 times, behind both Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, who have totaled 22 targets apiece.
Of course, it is entirely possible that Green Bay and Doubs get this situation resolved. Doubs is a crucial part of the offense, after all, and he is just 24 years old.
However, the Packers are absolutely loaded with young pass-catchers, so it seemed only inevitable that someone would gripe about a lack of touches at some point.
The Ravens are in dire need of another wide receiver behind Zay Flowers, who is Baltimore's only wide out to have posted double-digit receptions heading into Week 5.
While Adams is clearly the Ravens' No. 1 target, they will need to pivot if they are unable to land the Las Vegas Raiders star.
Doubs would be a perfect consolation prize. Not only is he significantly younger than the 31-year-old Adams, but he displayed considerable potential last year when he snared 59 balls for 674 yards and eight touchdowns.
The former fourth-round pick is a rather big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds and would represent a terrific red-zone target for Lamar Jackson, who hasn't exactly had a plethora of options at the wide receiver position since becoming Baltimore's starting quarterback in 2018.
Doubs becomes eligible for a contract extension next offseason and currently has another year remaining on his deal after this season. How that would affect the cost to acquire him remains to be seen.
The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5, so the Packers have until then to decide what to do with Doubs for the remainder of 2024. If they ultimately choose to move on from him, the Ravens would comprise a fantastic destination.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!