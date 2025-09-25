Ravens Preparing for Chiefs Matchup After Brutal Loss
The Baltimore Ravens are still licking their wounds after facing off against the Detroit Lions in a brutal 38-30 loss, but there isn't a lot of time before the team has to play their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The game is a rematch of a Week 1 matchup from last season where the Ravens lost in the final minute after a valiant comeback attempt was thwarted by mere inches when tight end Isaiah Likely's toe grazed the back of the end zone barely out of bounds, leading to a Chiefs victory. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh knows the team can't dwell on the past as they get ready for a big opponent.
"That's always life. We've had that conversation here, but right now, I think we just have to go to work on the things we need to get better at and get ready to play Kansas City," Harbaugh said after the loss against the Lions.
"We have Kansas City, and then we have a tough team, then we have a tough team. Then we have to a tough team coming up. So, the next tough team is Kansas City. We just played a tough team. That's a good football team we just played. So, we go to work on the next tough team we're going to play and try to find a way to get that win, and that's what we're going to do. We're going to keep it simple, lock in on that and go to work."
The Chiefs, like the Ravens, are 1-2 to start the season. The Chiefs suffered losses in the first two weeks to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, both of whom are 3-0.
The schedule has not been the kindest to the two AFC powerhouses and now their paths collide going into Week 4. This game could have major playoff implications down the line, so it's imperative that the Ravens quickly learn from their mistakes in order for the same result to not repeat itself against the Chiefs.
