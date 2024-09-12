Ravens Preparing for Raiders 'Game Wrecker'
For a unit featuring three new starters, the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line sure is facing a trial by fire.
In Week 1, the Ravens faced probably the best interior defensive linemen in the league in Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones. Now in Week 2, they face one of the best edge rushers in the league in Las Vegas Raiders three-time Pro Bowl selection Maxx Crosby, a Defensive Player of the Year finalist last season after recording a career-high 14.5 sacks.
No way around it, the Ravens have to limit Crosby to be effective on offense, and it will take a group effort to do so.
"He's certainly a game-wrecker, no doubt about it," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "[He's] one of the best players in football. [He's] a very unpredictable player because of his high level of energy. He brings it every single play. He plays almost every single snap. He's up field, he's underneath, he's into you, he's back around the back side, he's spinning, he's knocking your hands off, [and] he's running to the ball. He's just a game wrecker – to use that word is exactly the right word.
"We're going to have to do everything we can, but you can't put 11 guys on one guy, you have to handle all 11 of their guys as well. So, we're going to have to do a great job with their whole defense, and definitely, he's the guy you put the dot on and understand that he's the top guy that you need to look out for."
Crosby has only played the Ravens once - the first game of the 2021 season - but he was a monster with two sacks and five quarterback hits. Lamar Jackson remembers that game well, and anticipates another spirited competition with the star edge rusher.
"That guy, he's a great edge rusher, man," Jackson said. "My hat's off to him. He was high motor. He was just going at it all game. I was like, 'This man here ...' I was laughing with Maxx. He was trying to get after me, and I was talking trash back. He was like, 'But I love your game, Lamar,' and stuff like that. But he's a great edge rusher. He's definitely a great edge rusher."
