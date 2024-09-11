Ravens CB Gives Patrick Mahomes Snarky Compliment
It's hard to say anything about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that hasn't already been said, but Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey may have found a way.
On his "Punch Line" podcast, Humphrey praised Mahomes for being a fierce competitor, but sprinkled in a hint of snark with his compliment.
"It's hard to beat Mahomes," Humphrey said. "What makes him very good is just, he does— he really does some pretty wild stuff that sometimes catches him, but a lot of times doesn't ... He's, like, a chubby fast dude. I'm always amazed when he's just out-running people or just juking people in the back-field, getting out of a sack and just launching the ball."
Mahomes isn't exactly the fastest quarterback in the league - he ran for just three yards in last week's win over Baltimore - but he can make some plays with his feet when needed. Remember, he caught his own pass on the final drive, saving a potential game-tying pick six.
Additionally, Mahomes did plenty of damage through the air against a strong Baltimore secondary. The three-time Super Bowl winner completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Unfortunately, that touchdown came at the expense of Humphrey, as a miscommunication allowed rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy to blow right by him for a 35-yard score.
Humphrey, 28, is coming off an injury-plagued season where he played just 10 games due to injury. He's looking to not only rebound this season, but help the Ravens get where they want to be. Watching the Chiefs raise their Super Bowl 58 banner in front of him was only a reminder of the ultimate goal.
"I just think it's kind of cool. Obviously, it's not cool for us, but it just shows who you're playing," Humphrey told reporters on Sept. 2. "You're playing the defending Super Bowl Champs, and that's a ceremony that you want to be a part of, but you want to be on the other side. So, for me, I just think it's a ... [For me] wanting that so bad, I think it will be bittersweet to go out there [when] they're celebrating their Super Bowl thing and hoping – fast forward a year later – you could be doing the same."
