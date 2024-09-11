Lamar Jackson Missing Practice a Cautionary Tale for Ravens
Lamar Jackson put on his Superman cape in an attempt to help the Baltimore Ravens knock off the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Ravens ultimately fell short 27-20, and days later, Jackson is still feeling the effects of his efforts against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs days later.
Jackson missed Ravens practice on Monday and head coach John Harbaugh kept his cards close to the vest on why the reigning MVP was absent, stating that there would be an explanation when the injury report comes out on Wednesday. NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that Jackson missed practice on Monday due to being "a little bit sore" though he's expected to be fine and should return to practice on Wednesday as the Ravens (0-1) prepare for Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (0-1).
Jackson completed 26 of 41 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown and he ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards. With each run, the reigning MVP took a hit that was seemingly bigger than the previous one.
The Ravens' quarterback isn't that far removed from missing time due to injuries. Jackson missed five games in 2021 and 2022 due to lower body injuries, and Baltimore went 2-10 across the games he was out those two seasons.
Part of the allure of Baltimore signing former All-Pro and four-time Pro-Bowl running back Derrick Henry was to have someone the offense could lean on outside of Jackson. While it'd be unreasonable to freak out over Henry only getting 13 carries against Kansas City, it's still worth noting that he's proven he can shoulder a heavy workload, which would go a long way toward ensuring Jackson won't take numerous big hits throughout a game.
Whether it was because of the magnitude of the game against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season with a Super Bowl berth hanging in the balance, or because it gave the Ravens the best chance of winning, Jackson essentially became the team's entire offense down the stretch with his arm and legs. There will be games when Jackson has to do that, but having to put on his Superman cape in week 1 isn't the most promising sign. Baltimore can't afford to find itself in too many situations where Jackson has to do everything for his team to have a chance.
The Ravens are only going to go as far as Jackson takes them. If the two-time MVP were to sustain another injury that keeps him out for an extended period, Baltimore goes from a Super Bowl contender to a team that'll have to fight for their lives just to have a chance at a playoff spot in the AFC.
If Baltimore wants to have a shot at finally getting over the hump, it needs to keep Jackson on the field. That starts with easing the burden that's on his shoulders and leaning on its other playmakers to make things happen on offense.
Nights like the one Jackson had against the Chiefs aren't sustainable, and if he has to perform like that every game, the Ravens' Super Bowl chances may go down the drain the moment their two-time MVP takes one hit too many.
