Ravens Full Depth Chart Projection After Free Agency: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble

Two weeks into free agency, and it still feels like the Baltimore Ravens have made progress on their roster with some work to do.

The highlights for the team are adding top talent like Trey Hendrickson to help a revamped defense led by Ravens head coach Jesse Minter. While more work needs to be done, the Ravens are shaping up to be a competitive team in 2026.

There are some questions about what the team would look like heading into the 2026 season if it started today. Here's a look at what the starting lineups would look like, what position battles to watch out for, and who is on the bubble to make the 53-man roster.

Ravens' Projected Starting Offensive Lineup

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

QB - Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

RB - Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali

FB - Lucas Scott

WR - Zay Flowers, LaJohntay Wester

WR - Rashod Bateman, Dayton Wade

WR - Devontez Walker, Cornelius Johnson

TE - Mark Andrews, Durham Smythe

LT - Ronnie Stanley, Gerad Lichtenhan

LG - Emery Jones Jr., Andrew Vorhees

C - Danny Pinter, Corey Bullock

RG - John Simpson, Jovaugh Gwyn, Jared Penning

RT - Roger Rosengarten, Carson Vinson

Ravens' Projected Starting Defensive Lineup

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Sam Greene / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DE - Nnamdi Madubuike, Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Peebles

NT - Travis Jones, CJ Okoye

DE - John Jenkins, David Olajiga

EDGE - Mike Green, Tavius Robinson, Kaimon Rucker

ILB - Roquan Smith, Carl Jones, Jay Higgins IV

ILB - Teddye Buchanan, Trent Simpson

EDGE - Trey Hendrickson, Adisa Isaac

CB - Nate Wiggins, Amani Oruwariye, Bilhal Kone

CB - Marlon Humphrey, T.J. Tampa, Marquise Robinson

CB - Chidobe Awuzie, Keyon Martin, Robert Longerbeam

S - Malaki Starks

S- Kyle Hamilton, Keondre Jackson

S - Jaylinn Hawkins

Ravens' Projected Starting Special Teams Lineup

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

K - Tyler Loop

P - TBD

LS - Nick Moore

KR - Rasheen Ali, LaJohntay Wester, Justice Hill

PR - LaJohntay Wester

Ravens' Position Battles to Watch

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. | James Lang-Imagn Images

On offense, the biggest position battle going into training camp right now would be at left guard between Andrew Vorhees and 2025 third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta made it sound like, earlier in the offseason, that he sees Jones as a starter. With John Simpson being paid like he's going to be the other starter, Jones and Vorhees will have to battle it out for the starting left guard job.

As of right now, the center position might be a fascinating battle between Danny Pinter and Corey Bullock as the Ravens try to decide on how to best replace Tyler Linderbaum. Expect a center to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft that should add some more drama to the position battle.

It may not be one that many fans are talking about, but watch out for the edge rusher position between Mike Green and Tavius Robinson. While Green is a 2025 second-round pick, Robinson was one of the team's top pass rushers last year, early in the season, before he broke his foot. This could be one that will be decided in training camp.

Who is on Ravens' Roster Bubble for 2026 Season?

Baltimore Ravens center Corey Bullock | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Right guard Jared Penning has been a reliable backup for the Ravens, but there is a strong chance he might not even make the final roster. Newly signed Jovaugh Gwyn is versatile on the offensive line and knows Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford from their time together with the Atlanta Falcons, so don't expect Penning to have an easy time making the roster.

Bullock might have a hard time making the roster after the team signed Pinter to compete for the center job. The Ravens are going to bring in a center from the NFL Draft, and they are likely to just carry two centers if they don't have Gwyn pull double duty as center and guard. While Bullock is solid, he'll need to beat out Pinter for a roster spot.

Two cornerbacks on the Ravens will be fighting for their lives to make the roster: Robert Longerbeam and Marquise Robinson. Both players have no regular-season experience and are young, so special teams is their key to making it. Baltimore isn't going to keep both players, so they'd better prepare to duke it out in training camp.

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