Ravens Full Depth Chart Projection After Free Agency: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble
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Two weeks into free agency, and it still feels like the Baltimore Ravens have made progress on their roster with some work to do.
The highlights for the team are adding top talent like Trey Hendrickson to help a revamped defense led by Ravens head coach Jesse Minter. While more work needs to be done, the Ravens are shaping up to be a competitive team in 2026.
There are some questions about what the team would look like heading into the 2026 season if it started today. Here's a look at what the starting lineups would look like, what position battles to watch out for, and who is on the bubble to make the 53-man roster.
Ravens' Projected Starting Offensive Lineup
QB - Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley
RB - Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali
FB - Lucas Scott
WR - Zay Flowers, LaJohntay Wester
WR - Rashod Bateman, Dayton Wade
WR - Devontez Walker, Cornelius Johnson
TE - Mark Andrews, Durham Smythe
LT - Ronnie Stanley, Gerad Lichtenhan
LG - Emery Jones Jr., Andrew Vorhees
C - Danny Pinter, Corey Bullock
RG - John Simpson, Jovaugh Gwyn, Jared Penning
RT - Roger Rosengarten, Carson Vinson
Ravens' Projected Starting Defensive Lineup
DE - Nnamdi Madubuike, Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Peebles
NT - Travis Jones, CJ Okoye
DE - John Jenkins, David Olajiga
EDGE - Mike Green, Tavius Robinson, Kaimon Rucker
ILB - Roquan Smith, Carl Jones, Jay Higgins IV
ILB - Teddye Buchanan, Trent Simpson
EDGE - Trey Hendrickson, Adisa Isaac
CB - Nate Wiggins, Amani Oruwariye, Bilhal Kone
CB - Marlon Humphrey, T.J. Tampa, Marquise Robinson
CB - Chidobe Awuzie, Keyon Martin, Robert Longerbeam
S - Malaki Starks
S- Kyle Hamilton, Keondre Jackson
S - Jaylinn Hawkins
Ravens' Projected Starting Special Teams Lineup
K - Tyler Loop
P - TBD
LS - Nick Moore
KR - Rasheen Ali, LaJohntay Wester, Justice Hill
PR - LaJohntay Wester
Ravens' Position Battles to Watch
On offense, the biggest position battle going into training camp right now would be at left guard between Andrew Vorhees and 2025 third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta made it sound like, earlier in the offseason, that he sees Jones as a starter. With John Simpson being paid like he's going to be the other starter, Jones and Vorhees will have to battle it out for the starting left guard job.
As of right now, the center position might be a fascinating battle between Danny Pinter and Corey Bullock as the Ravens try to decide on how to best replace Tyler Linderbaum. Expect a center to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft that should add some more drama to the position battle.
It may not be one that many fans are talking about, but watch out for the edge rusher position between Mike Green and Tavius Robinson. While Green is a 2025 second-round pick, Robinson was one of the team's top pass rushers last year, early in the season, before he broke his foot. This could be one that will be decided in training camp.
Who is on Ravens' Roster Bubble for 2026 Season?
Right guard Jared Penning has been a reliable backup for the Ravens, but there is a strong chance he might not even make the final roster. Newly signed Jovaugh Gwyn is versatile on the offensive line and knows Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford from their time together with the Atlanta Falcons, so don't expect Penning to have an easy time making the roster.
Bullock might have a hard time making the roster after the team signed Pinter to compete for the center job. The Ravens are going to bring in a center from the NFL Draft, and they are likely to just carry two centers if they don't have Gwyn pull double duty as center and guard. While Bullock is solid, he'll need to beat out Pinter for a roster spot.
Two cornerbacks on the Ravens will be fighting for their lives to make the roster: Robert Longerbeam and Marquise Robinson. Both players have no regular-season experience and are young, so special teams is their key to making it. Baltimore isn't going to keep both players, so they'd better prepare to duke it out in training camp.
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Anthony has been covering football since 2019 starting with his coverage on the XFL and has expanded to the NFL, college football, CFL, and UFL. He is currently a writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI. His work has been featured on FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and more.