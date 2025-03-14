Ravens Projected to Add Another First-Round CB
The Baltimore Ravens are a little less than six weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and they are hoping to make the most of their 11 selections over the weekend.
The first of those picks comes at No. 27 overall in the first round, and the Ravens usually opt for the best player available. That's who they went for in FOX Sports writer David Helman's recent mock draft, where the Ravens selected East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel.
"The Ravens are famous for simply letting good football players fall to their draft slot. This would certainly qualify. Revel has first-round talent, but an ACL injury in September has dropped him off the radar a bit. Even if he's not a Day 1 starter, the Ravens will find a role for him. And he'd be a great piece for the future," Helman writes.
The Ravens had been linked to offensive linemen in the first round, but after signing Ronnie Stanley to a new deal, the need for someone in the trenches is no longer immediate.
The need for a cornerback also isn't a pressing one, but Revel is a player that could be a steal for whoever takes him late on Day 1 or early on Day 2.
If Revel was healthy during his senior season at ECU, he may have been considered a top-15 pick if he continued along the trajectory he was on. However, the injury is going to cost him a spot among the top picks in the draft.
That's why a team like the Ravens, who just selected Nate Wiggins at No. 30 overall last year, could make perfect sense for Revel. Baltimore would allow him to fully recover and finish his rehab before getting on the field, giving him an ideal chance to get on the right foot in the NFL.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!