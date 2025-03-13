Former Ravens FB Meets With Steelers
Over the past two off seasons, a popular landing spot for the Baltimore Ravens unrestricted free agents and former players who began or had notable stops with the team has been the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Their arch rivals in the AFC North officially signed versatile linebacker Malik Harrison to pair with Patrick Queen on Thursday and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they are also meeting with former Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
The nine-time Pro Bowler was officially released by the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday when the new league year began as part of a mass exodus of veteran talent from the team. He expressed the desire to continue his playing career and now there's a chance that it could take place in the same division where it began.
Juszczyk was originally drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Harvard and spent his first four years in the league making a name for himself as one of the best players at his position. He has been the gold standard for modern fullbacks for most of the past decade and became the first to get voted to the All Pro First Team in 2023.
The 33-year-old was named to his first career Pro Bowl in his final season with the Ravens back in 2016 and had one of the most memorable plays of his career against the Steelers in the regular season. He scored a go-ahead touchdown from 10 yards out late in a Week 16 AFC North showdown with a playoff berth on the line on Christmas night.
The Steelers already have a fullback/tight end hybrid on the roster in Connor Heyward. He is the younger brother of franchise legend and seven-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Originally drafted by the team in the sixth round back in 2022 out of Michigan State, he is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Pittsburgh has already signed veteran tight end Donald Parham in free agency and if they ink Juszczyk to a deal as well, the younger Heyward brother's roster spot could be in jeopardy.
