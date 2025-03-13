Ravens Restructure All-Pro CB's Contract
After their initial free agency moves, which included re-signing Ronnie Stanley and adding DeAndre Hopkins, the Baltimore Ravens were up against the salary cap with essentially no room to work with.
As is often the case, though, they have some tricks up their sleeve.
According to Russell Street Report's Brian MacFarland, the Ravens have restructured the contract of star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, freeing up just under $13.4 million in 2025 cap space. They also added two void years to the end of the contract to help spread out the cap hit.
Baltimore reportedly lowered Humphrey's base salary and roster bonus to the league-minimum $1.255 million, down from $18 million it was prior. The team moved the remainder of that money to a bonus.
OverTheCap now has Humphrey's 2025 cap hit at around $11.73 million, just over half of what it was last season.
Humphrey, 28, had his best season in a very long time in 2024, and possibly the best season of his career. The eight-year veteran had 67 total tackles, 15 passes defended, six interceptions - including his first NFL pick-six - and two forced fumbles. He also allowed a passer rating of just 60.9 when targeted, which is all the more impressive when so many of his teammates struggled throughout the season.
Humphrey earned first-team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career, though this time as a slot corner rather than an outside one. He also earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection.
There was some speculation that the Ravens could trade Humphrey to get out from under his contract, but that always seemed unlikely. Not only did he just have an outstanding season, but the Ravens would've been very thin at cornerback without him, especially with Brandon Stephens leaving in free agency.
With the Ravens showing their commitment to Humphrey and saving some money in the process, this seems like an all-around great move for both sides.
