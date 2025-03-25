Ravens Projected to Land FBS Sack Leader In Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens have had a quiet but efficient offseason. They re-signed star left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year deal, and they also brought back fullback Patrick Ricard to continue clearing lanes for Derrick Henry.
Their lone splash in free agency was the signing of former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, creating a very nice trio of wideouts alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. As it currently stands, the Ravens' biggest needs are on the defensive side of the ball. With just under a month until the 2025 NFL Draft, Baltimore could look towards cornerback to give themselves a quality No. 2 boundary cornerback opposite Nate Wiggins. They could also look at another safety to pair with Kyle Hamilton. However, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum predicts that the Ravens will take Marshall edge rusher Mike Green.
"Had the Ravens not re-signed Ronnie Stanley, I probably would have gone with an offensive tackle," Tannenbaum writes. "But bringing Stanley back before free agency opened means I can go get an edge rusher for this defense. Baltimore was second in sacks last season (54), but I want to keep that strength a strength in the tough AFC North. Green is quick and sudden, and he had tremendous production last season (17 sacks, 52 pressures and 2 forced fumbles). He will need to get stronger, but his floor is high, and he has the traits to contribute right away."
Green would be a great pick for the Ravens who would benefit from another edge rusher opposite of Nnamdi Madibuike. The Marshall product led the entire FBS with 17 sacks in 2024, and he was one of the standout performers of the Senior Bowl in late January. When you play in a conference in which you have to get through Patick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow to get to a Super Bowl, you need high-quality pass rushers - Green would be a disruptor of the highest degree.
