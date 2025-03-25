Former SEC Two-Way Standout Could Be Eventual Successor For Ravens All Pro
Nearly a decade ago, the Baltimore Ravens converted an undrafted interior defensive lineman into a two-way player who went from moonlighting at fullback to becoming one of the best players at the position in the league.
Patrick Ricard hasn't taken a defensive snap in a regular season game since 2019 when he played a career-high 140 and was named to his first Pro Bowl. The eight-year veteran is coming off being voted to his fifth career Pro Bowl and named First Team All Pro for the first time yet was only re-signed to a one-year deal worth $2.872 million.
Barring an in-season extension, he'll be a pending unrestricted free agent for the second offseason in a row in 2026 coming off his age 31-year-old season. A prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft who could provide immediate depth on the defensive line and present a long-term succession plan for the Ravens at fullback is Ole Miss' J.J. Pegues.
The 6-foot-2 and 309-pounder is considered one of the most unique and dynamic athletes in this year's class regardless of position. He spent his entire collegiate career playing the Southeastern Conference, beginning at Auburn as a tight end in 2020 before finishing it out as a Rebel for the past four years playing both ways and making plays on both sides of the ball.
Pegues finished his college career with 29 tackles for loss and 10 sacks on defense and eight touchdowns from scrimmage on offense. He has lined up at fullback, tight end, running back and even wildcat quarterback. As a senior in 2024, he recorded all seven of his career rushing touchdowns, 3.5 sacks for the second year in a row and a single-season career-high 14 tackles for loss. He either gained a first down or scored a touchdown on 18 of his 21 rush attempts last year.
As a defender, he can also play multiple positions along the defensive front where he can use his superior athleticism and quickness both with his hands and feet to his advantage when getting off and defeating blocks. He possesses incredible change-of-direction ability for someone his size which will allow him to bring down mobile quarterbacks in the pocket and behind the line of scrimmage before they can get loose on a scramble. His technique needs refinement which he'd get at the highest level in Baltimore working closely with outside linebackers coach and renowned pass rush specialist Chuck Smith.
Pegues didn't test off the charts athletically at the 2025 NFL Combine with a mark of 5.15 in the 40-yard dash, 1.82 in the 10-yard split and a vertical jump of 27.5 inches but he did work out with both the defensive linemen and fullbacks and performed well moving in space and catching the ball. He also participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl and made plays both in practice and the all-star game itself.
Drafting Pegues in the middle rounds where he is projected to come off the board would not only provide the Ravens with an eventual replacement for Ricard at fullback. He could develop into an upgrade in the long run because of the plethora of ways he can be deployed on both sides of the ball.
Pegues' upside as an interior pass rusher and more significant presence as a pass catcher than Ricard has been and can make him such an intriguing and alluring prospect for the Ravens or any team that carries a fullback and needs more depth on the defensive line.
