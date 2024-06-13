Lamar Jackson Pitches Ravens Workout in Florida
After missing much of OTAs, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson seems eager to make up for lost time.
Currently, Jackson is back in the building as the Ravens go through mandatory minicamp this week. Once that ends though, Jackson has a unique plan for getting in some extra work with his teammates before training camp begins in late July.
"I would love to do that, but some guys don't want to leave their state. They're going to have to come to South Florida," Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "They're going to have to do it. We have to. We're trying to get to the Super Bowl, and for us to do that, we have to grind. We have to build chemistry."
Jackson may have gone to college at Louisville and became an NFL superstar in Baltimore, but he's still a legend down in South Florida. The Pompano Beach native became a high school football sensation over a decade ago, and his career at Boynton Beach Community High School is still looked back on fondly.
Even though he pitched it for the future, it seems that Jackson has already gotten a head start on his plan.
Recently, footage surfaced of the two-time MVP quarterback running drills with Ravens receivers Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor, two fellow Floridians, down in the Sunshine State. Fellow receiver Rashod Bateman has also said he'd like to join the fun at some point. Running back Derrick Henry is also from Florida, so Jackson's idea could be a homecoming of sorts for several of the Ravens' top offensive players.
Even after just that one session, Jackson believes his chemistry with Flowers especially has taken another step forward, and this is after a great rookie season for the wideout.
"I can't really describe our chemistry – I believe it's great; I can say that. It's better than last year. Just being around him down in Florida, running every route on the route tree and just trying to build. It's working out for us."
