Ravens WR Injured in Playoff Loss
Already without their top wide receiver Zay Flowers, the Baltimore Ravens were hit with another injury on offense late in the AFC Divisional against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Ahead of the two-minute warning, Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman went down in pain after making a short catch and had to be helped off by trainers. Fortunately for Baltimore, he returned later in the drive. Isaiah Likely caught a 22-yard touchdown to make it a 27-25 game, but Mark Andrews dropped the two-point conversion to tie.
Bateman exited with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. His score came on a 19-yard grab on the first possession of the game. He said leading up to the game that he was ready to step up with the absence of Flowers.
"The situation that we have on our hands doesn't change anything about me and my role and what I [have] to do," Bateman told reporters Thursday. "My job is to go out and make plays no matter who's on the field. It might look a little different as far as where I'm at and different things, but overall, we [have] a football game to play, and I [have] to go play ball."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!