Ravens WR Looks Like Team's Next Star
Despite signing a contract extension earlier this offseason, it feels like a make-or-break year for Baltiomre Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman.
A 2021 first-round pick out of Minnesota, Bateman was plagued by injuries throughout his first two seasons. He managed to play 16 games last season, but fell to third on the receiver depth chart and finished the year with just 32 receptions for 367 yards and one touchdown. With the Ravens having an out in his contract after this season, Bateman is under immense pressure to up his game.
Throughout the first few days of OTAs, it seems like Bateman is indeed taking steps in the right direction. On Tuesday, tight end Mark Andrews told the media that he believes Bateman is on his way to becoming one of the game's top wideouts.
"I think it's happening right now. I think he looks incredible. Everything – his route running, catching the ball, being where he's supposed to be – he has it down to a science," Andrews said. "I know he's worked really hard, but he looks about as put together as he's ever been. So, it's going to be a big year for Rashod Bateman. I'm calling it now."
Bateman added that there were some things he could've done differently last season, but with another year to learn Todd Monken's offense, he has high hopes for himself in 2024.
"The only thing that I can control, man, is what I can control, and that's getting open when I can [and] blocking when I can," Bateman said. "I don't play quarterback; I'm not the 'O.C.' [offensive coordinator]; I'm not the O-line. So, anything else outside of that ... I'm just here. I'm going to help this team out the best way out the best way possible, but other than that, maybe that's a question for them."
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!