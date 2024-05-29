Ravens Pass Rusher Dominating at OTAs
With the Baltimore Ravens' losses on defense this offseason, they'll need someone to step up in the pass rush.
Easily the biggest defensive loss for Baltimore comes on the form of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who finished second on the team with 9.5 sacks last season. Add in the fact that defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is unlikely to repeat last year's 13-sack performance, and a lot of production from Baltimore's league-best pass-rush may be gone.
Luckily for the Ravens, it appears that fourth-year linebacker Odafe Oweh is ready to take a big leap this season. The 25-year-old reportedly dominated during Tuesday's OTA session, both rushing the passer and defeniding the run.
"Oweh flashed on a half-dozen or more plays. His pressure created a desperate throwaway during a red-zone drill from the 5-yard line," Ryan Mink of Ravens.com writes. "He made another stop five yards deep in the backfield on an outside run by Justice Hill.
"The Ravens are hoping for another jump from Oweh in his fourth year after he registered five sacks last season. Without Jadeveon Clowney, who led the Ravens [edge rushers] with 9.5 sacks last season, Oweh will be leaned on even more heavily."
A 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, Oweh has been a decent part of the Ravens' defense in his first three seasons, but hasn't quite lived up to his draft pedigree. Oweh has notched 13 career sacks thus far, including five last season.
Even still, the Ravens gave Oweh a vote of confidence by picking up his fifth-year option this offseason. If he can take his game to another level this fall, then he will prove the team right in its decision.
