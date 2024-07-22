Ravens WR Picks Super Bowl Over Stats
Despite earning a surprising extension this offseason, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman may be entering a make-or-break season.
The 2021 first-round pick out of Minnesota, Bateman has simply not lived up to his draft pedigree with just 93 receptions for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons. Even last year, when he played 16 games and started 12, he failed to make much of an impact. Without serious improvement this season, Bateman could very well find himself looking for a new team.
Even knowing that, Bateman isn't focused on his individual success right now. When asked about his goals for the upcoming season, Bateman assured the media that he wants a championship above all else.
"Super Bowl. Super Bowl. It's not about me," Bateman told reporters. "I need to do what's best for this team – whatever that is [and] whatever my role is. I expect my role to be bigger, and I'm ready to take on that role. So, we'll see what happens."
This season, Bateman should have his greatest opportunity yet. He's comfortably the No. 2 receiver behind fellow first-round pick Rashod Bateman, so he should have more targets than ever.
Of course, he'll have to prove he can handle the increased volume of targets.
"Continue to stay healthy, and I've just got to go out and show consistency, so Lamar [Jackson] can trust me, so the team can trust me, so [offensive coordinator] Todd Monken can trust me. I've just got to go out and do my job," Bateman said.
Bateman also said that the foot injury that has plagued him since 2022 is finally healed, a huge boost to his prospects this season. By extension, he's also more comfortable in the offense than ever before.
"I would definitely say this is the most comfortable I've been with the team and the players coming back. We all are pretty close. We stay in touch. [We're a] tight-knit group. We come out here and work. We help each other, and we try to give each other the best advice, so it's definitely a blessing to come out here and play with guys that want to get better every day."
Hopefully for Bateman's sake, this is the season where he finally breaks out and helps the Ravens realize their potential.
