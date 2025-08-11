Ravens Raving About Rookie After Debut
The Baltimore Ravens believe they've struck gold with one of their rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, a member of the Ravens staff thinks they have something very special in rookie defensive end Mike Green.
"He just knows how to get to the QB," they said. "He's relentless ... you feel him every snap. It's fun to watch his tape and see the bend he has for his size. He's gonna be a great player."
Green's impact against the Indianapolis Colts didn't show up on the stat sheet as he recorded just two total tackles, but he displayed his elite bend and ability to pressure the quarterback.
That's exactly why Baltimore selected Green with its second-round pick, No. 59 overall, in this year's draft. He doesn't have the talent of a Day 2 pick, though.
The 22-year-old led all FBS players with 17 sacks last season at Marshall. It was off-the-field concerns that caused him to fall.
Green has been accused of sexual assault twice — once when he was in high school and a second time while he was at the University of Virginia. He was suspended by Virginia in 2022 before entering the transfer portal but has denied that his decision to transfer was due to the allegations against him.
If Green can avoid being a distraction off the field, the Ravens may have gotten a steal, but that remains a big if.
This isn't the first time Green has caught the attention of someone in Baltimore's organization, either. Ravens veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy also foresees big things for Green.
"He's going to be really good," Van Noy said. "You can see the quick twitch. You can see the skills. These kids that are coming into the NFL, the skills that they have at the pass-rush technique, their technique is already really, really high level. Now, it's just getting the execution with the elite tackles. The tackles in college are going to be way better than the NFL; they're really good at their craft. So, you can see he has a bright future."
Only time will tell if Green can reach the expectations of those around him, but the team seems to believe he will.
