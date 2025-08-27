Six Takeaways From Ravens 53-Man Roster
The Baltimore Ravens officially released their initial 53-man roster with very few surprises but some unexpected moves and others that were rumored to have been likely to come to pass the that ultimately did. Here are some of the top takeaways from what the roster looks like after Tuesday’s deadline, as it is subject to change as it won't be set in stone until the regular season get underway.
Three Undrafted Rookies Make the Cut
After the Ravens made a league-high 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the likelihood of any player who signed with the team in undrafted free agency looked bleak. However, that didn't stop inside linebacker Jay Higgins IV, nor defensive backs Reuben Lowery III and Keyon Martin, from defying what initially felt like insurmountable odds to ultimately earn a spot on this year's team. They're collective feat marked the 21st time in the last 22 years that an undrafted rookie has made the initial roster, with the 2020 COVID season being the lone exception in large part because there was no preseason that year.
Higgins was a unanimous All-American at the University of Iowa and named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year as the general in the middle of the Hawkeyes' defense. Yet, a less-than-ideal performance at the NFL Scouting Combine caused him to tumble down draft boards and wind up not hearing his name called altogether. All he did once the pads came on and the preseason got underway was prove that what he lacks in eyepopping measurables and athleticism, he more than makes up for by being a highly instinctual playmaker. In exhibition action, he made plays in coverage, as a blitzer and on was active on special teams, where he will be spending the bulk of his time in year one.
Lowery III started turning heads with his impressive nose for the ball back in rookie minicamp and didn't let up as he kept coming up with interceptions and pass breakups into mandatory minicamp, training camp and the preseason. He came to the team as a corner who initially projected best as a potential depth slot option, but showed he possessed the positional versatility to play safety and now could play a vital role in the schematic flexibility of the Ravens' loaded secondary.
"Every single day, you knew exactly what you were going to get, and [Lowery III] is one of those guys that is first in the building [and] last to leave," senior defensive assistant and secondary coach Chuck Pagano said Tuesday. "From Day One, he was asking all the right questions. He takes care of himself; he takes care of his body. He's not going to be one of those guys that walks out on the field and is not prepared and doesn't know what he's going to do. So, he's just been a model of consistency since he's been there, and that preparation shows up."
Martin had the longest odds to overcome but cleared them in spectacular fashion as he went from earning a spot on the 90-man roster as a rookie camp tryout to blossoming as one of the Ravens' stars of training camp and the preseason, which earned him a spot on the initial 53. The undersized NFL legacy, whose father played defensive back in the league once upon a time, left indwelling impressions on his coaches with how well he performed on defense and special teams.
"He's done it all preseason, every single game," Pagano said. "It's like, who is this kid? He just shows up, and he makes plays. He's so instinctive. He's so smart and is football savvy. His football IQ is off the charts."
Most Surprising Move
The waiving of fourth-year defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis came as a huge surprise to many pundits who cover and follow the team closely, as many had him making the cut in their respective projections. After battling injuries throughout his first three years in the league, this summer felt like this was finally going to be the year the 2022 fourth-rounder put it all together.
Armour-Davis was able to stay out of the training room and on the field for the most part, started learning different positions to increase his chances of making the team and possibly even carving out a role of defense, and he made a lot of impressive plays in coverage during the preseason. Yet despite the heaps of praise being heaped on him by his coaches and peers dating back to OTAs and minicamp, the Ravens went in a different direction in the end.
They opted to go with some younger defensive backs who don't have such checkered injury histories, will be playing on inexpensive contracts for the next few ears as opposed to bein on an expiring contract and are more versatile in Lowery's case. There's still a decent chance that Armour-Davis could land back with the Ravens if he clears waivers, given how few final cutdown players get claimed annually. But, given his pedigree as a former University of Alabama product, ideal measurables, and recent play he put on tape, combined with the scarcity of quality corners around the league, there's a chance he gets claimed or still signs elsewhere to get a jumpstart on free agency a year early.
Former UDFA's Journey Comes Full Circle
Despite being the highest-graded rookie offensive lineman during the preseason last year, 2024 undrafted free agent Corey Bullock didn't make the cut in his first go-round. Instead of being complacent and accepting that as his reality and ceiling as a pro, he dedicated his rookie year and subsequent offseason to improving. All his hard work paid major dividends in the end as he finds himself on the 53-man roster this year.
The former Maryland Terp was considered a bubble player heading into training camp. However, he quickly leapfrogged 2024 seventh-rounder Nick Samac in the competition for backup center behind two-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, who is also playing on the final year of his rookie deal after not having his fifth-year option picked up this offseason. With his stellar play in the preseason that included starting all three games, he also beat out 2025 seventh-round guard Garrett Dellinger for one of the final depth spots as the Ravens went with nine linemen.
Special Teams Remains a Priority
When the head coach, John Harbaugh, revealed that veteran special teams ace Jake Hummel was a lock to make the initial 53 on Monday, some speculated that Higgins IV might be the odd man out. That proved not to be the case as they kept both for what will likely primarily be special teams purposes, although the rookie proved he could be an asset on defense during the preseason.
Although Martin recorded his first career pick-six on a play where he read the quarterback's eyes like a tour guide as he took the intended pass to the end zone for a score in the preseason finale, Harbaugh was more impressed with the perfectly executed vice block he made on a punt return during the game.
Last season, the Ravens struggled mightily on special teams when it came to consistency on the blocking and coverage units in that phase of the game so having more players who know what they're doing and can excel in those roles will help them return to their historically elite standard.
Isaiah Likely to Return Sooner Rather Than Later
By not having him join second-year outside linebacker Adisa Isaac on the injured reserve/designated to return list, the Ravens are indirectly showing confidence that there's a chance Likely will be back in action within the first four weeks of the regular season. The dynamic fourth-year tight end missed the vast majority of training camp after undergoing minor foot surgery to address a broken bone.
Even if he doesn't make it back in time for the Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on the road, the Ravens still have their first AFC North matchup and back-to-back bouts with two more reigning division winners in over the three weeks that follow, including another trip to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the second year in a row in Week 4.
Brent Urban Will be Back
One player who was released who Ravens fans can count on to return to the team in one capacity or another it's the 11th-year veteran defensive lineman. The two sides have been doing the same handshake deal song and dance for the previous three years since he returned to the team for a second stint after spending three seasons away. Whether it's on the 53-man roster in place of someone who gets put on injured reserve or on the practice squad getting called up for the first handful of games, the 6-foot-7 Canadian native isn't going anywhere.
