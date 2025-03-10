Former Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Denies Diddy Lawsuit
After being named as a defendant in an amended "gang rape" lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs on Sunday, former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has issued a statement denying the allegations against him.
"I have been informed of the allegations about me in CA [California]," Beckham wrote. "I really can't even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don't think I have ever been to Orinda, CA.
I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I'm confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed."
In the lawsuit, which was originally filed in October, Ashley Parham accused Combs of sexual assault and battery, abuse, false imprisonment and kidnapping. The amended lawsuit names Beckham, comedian Druski (real name Drew Desbordes), blogger Jacquelyn "Jaguar" Wright, Combs' mother, Janice Combs, and eight others as co-defendants.
The alleged incident took place on March 23, 2018 in Orinda, which is just outside of Oakland. Parham claims that Beckham was one of the men who took turns assaulting her during the incident.
Parham said that a neighbor called the police on her behalf at the time. In a statement to USA Today, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said: "A report was taken on March 23, 2018. We take these cases seriously, and detectives thoroughly investigated the accusations. It was later determined the claims were unfounded."
Beckham played just one year with the Ravens in 2023. He most recently spent time with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, with the team releasing him in December.
