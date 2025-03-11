Ravens' Ronnie Stanley Deal Already Looks Like a Steal
The Baltimore Ravens had a very quiet first day of free agency, but with their main goal of the offseason already accomplished, they were perfectly fine with that.
On Saturday, the Ravens re-signed star left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year, $60 million deal, locking him up before he could speak with other suitors. For a while, it seemed like Stanley was destined to hit the open market, but he instead stays home through the 2027 season.
So not only did the Ravens sit back and watch with their top free agent already back in the fold, but their deal started to look even better.
In one of Monday's biggest signings, the Tennessee Titans agreed to a four-year, $82 million deal with left tackle Dan Moore Jr. That puts his average annual value at $20.5 milion, just above Stanley's $20 million.
When looking at the two side-by-side, it becomes very clear just how good of a deal the Ravens got.
According to Pro Football Focus, Stanley allowed just two sacks on 575 pass block snaps in 2024. In contrast, Moore allowed 12 sacks on 615 pass block snaps with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stanley also had better grades across the board in run blocking (63.4 vs. 61.7), pass blocking (79.6 vs. 66.2) and overall (71 vs. 67.2).
To be fair, those numbers don't tell the entire story. Moore took just five penalties this season to Stanley's 13, and they're pretty comparable in terms of hits and pressures allowed. Still, Stanley seems to have the edge overall, so paying him less money is a huge win for the Ravens.
There's another way to look at this development, though, and that's looking at how much Stanley could've made had he hit the open market. It's entirely possible that Stanley could've made nearly $25 million per year from another team, as earlier reports suggested. If that was the case, and his agent probably had a pretty good idea of what his value was, then he really took a hometown discount to stay in Baltimore.
If Stanley continues to play as he did in 2024, this deal will be a complete steal for the Ravens.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!