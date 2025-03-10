Raven Country

Steelers Sign Another Ravens LB

The Baltimore Ravens lose a linebacker to their arch rivals once again.

Aug 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
For the second year in a row, the Baltimore Ravens have lost a linebacker to the arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with former Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison. This comes one year after the Steelers signed former Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million deal.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) kneels in the end zone against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Harrison, who just turned 27 last week, appeared in 76 games over his five seasons with the Ravens, starting 34 of them. The Ohio State product had 174 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks in that time.

Harrison had probably the best game of his career in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, recording 13 tackles while filling in for All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith. He played 50 defensive snaps in that game, which was his career-high until he played 54 snaps three weeks later against the New York Giants.

"It feels good. It's a lot of people that doubted me coming into this game, so I'm happy I was able to ball out and show them that I can be in this league, and I can play at a high level," Harrison told reporters after the Chargers game.

With Harrison off to Pittsburgh, Baltimore only has two inside linebackers currently signed in Smith and Trenton Simpson, who started early on but fell to a reserve role later in the season. Chris Board and Kristian Welch are both unsigned at the time of publication.

