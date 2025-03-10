Steelers Sign Another Ravens LB
For the second year in a row, the Baltimore Ravens have lost a linebacker to the arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with former Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison. This comes one year after the Steelers signed former Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million deal.
Harrison, who just turned 27 last week, appeared in 76 games over his five seasons with the Ravens, starting 34 of them. The Ohio State product had 174 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks in that time.
Harrison had probably the best game of his career in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, recording 13 tackles while filling in for All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith. He played 50 defensive snaps in that game, which was his career-high until he played 54 snaps three weeks later against the New York Giants.
"It feels good. It's a lot of people that doubted me coming into this game, so I'm happy I was able to ball out and show them that I can be in this league, and I can play at a high level," Harrison told reporters after the Chargers game.
With Harrison off to Pittsburgh, Baltimore only has two inside linebackers currently signed in Smith and Trenton Simpson, who started early on but fell to a reserve role later in the season. Chris Board and Kristian Welch are both unsigned at the time of publication.
