Details Emerge on Ronnie Stanley's Deal With Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens accomplished their main goal of the offseason on Saturday, re-signing veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley less than 48 hours before he could speak to other teams.
Baltimore gave Stanley a three-year, $60 million deal, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season. That already looks good on the surface, as the $20 million average annual value (AAV) is significantly less than what he would've received in free agency, and less than what other top tackles are making.
Now that the details are available, though, the deal looks even better.
According to OverTheCap, Stanley's 2025 cap hit is at a measly $5.8 million, with $1.26 million in guaranteed salary, a $4.05 million prorated signing bonus and a $500,000 per game roster bonus. His cap hit will jump to around $9.89 million in 2026 due to an option bonus and $24.09 million in 2027 due to a rise in base salary. That last year may be a bit tough, but it's a pretty manageable deal, all things considered.
The caveat with that, however, comes at the end of the deal. The Ravens tacked on three void years to the end of Stanley's extension, the first of which includes a nasty cap hit of roughly $20.22 million. The other two years will have some cap hit as well, but OverTheCap does not have them available at the time of publication.
It's also worth looking at the dead money and cap savings if the Ravens were to cut Stanley during the deal. Right away, cutting him in 2026 is off the table, as they'd take on roughly $38.2 million in dead money. If they were to cut him in 2027, though, they'd save around $11.94 million against the cap and take on around $12.15 million in dead money. They clearly hope it doesn't get to that point, but if they're in a tight cap situation and Stanley's play begins to tail off, it's an option available to them.
OverTheCap has the Ravens at $10.54 million in cap space without Stanley's deal, which should put them at around $4.74 million with him on the books. That's enough money to make some minor moves in free agency if they wish, but they could also conserve it to sign their draft picks this summer.
