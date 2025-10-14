Ravens Release Veteran Defender After One Week
The Baltimore Ravens were busy before their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with all kinds of moves being made.
One of the most notable ones was signing veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad after being released by the Houston Texans just last month. Gardner-Johnson was brought in to help a secondary that was filled with injuries, including Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey.
Baltimore wasn't done adding safeties as they traded edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Alohi Gilman. It seemed as though there were maybe more concerns with the amount of injuries they had than expected, as now they had two quality starters fighting for one spot.
The Baltimore media asked Gardner-Johnson why he had joined the team, and he said it was his "only option." It seemed he was friendly with his team, and all was good. Until now.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens and Gardner-Johnson have decided to mutually part ways and give the safety his release. Gardner-Johnson's agent, Kevin Conner, told Schefter, “After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play.”
Gardner-Johnson did not play in the Ravens' 17-3 loss to the Rams, but Gilman did start and made seven tackles for the Ravens. It seemed clear at that point Gardner-Johnson was not going to play for the Ravens unless there was more injuries to the secondary.
For the Ravens, this shouldn't have too much of an effect on their safety position as Hamilton and Gilman will be the starters on defense for the foreseeable future. Their primary backup is Malaki Starks, who has had his struggles, but can still step in when he is asked to.
With the moves made for Gilman, there wasn't much of a spot for Gardner-Johnson, who was more of a nice depth piece for the defense. He's a veteran who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, so he knows what a championship-caliber team looks like.
It's too bad that it didn't work out in Baltimore for Gardner-Johnson, but with multiple players like Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith coming back from injury, Gardner-Johnson wasn't necessarily needed anymore. He had a short stop with the Ravens, but fans will have to see if he will have more options than just the Ravens once he tests the free agency market again.
