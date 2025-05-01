How the Ravens' Draft Haul Stacks Up Against Their Contemporaries
Football outlets are starting to move past reviewing the individual players that teams took over this past weekend's NFL Draft, and looking to move closer to the bigger picture analysis. Now that we have a feel of how the 300+ new NFL players can impact their teams, how did each franchise perform relative to their league-wide contemporaries?
Pro Football Focus got right on the case, validating Ravens fans by giving their team the positive grade that many feel they earned through prioritization of both value and fit.
According to PFF, Baltimore took home an A because they made the most out of their 11 2025 draft picks. They credit the front office with maximizing the draft board and taking the best player available at most turns, especially concerning their first few tone-setting selections in safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green.
PFF seem to make sense of just about every new Raven, backing up the respectable draft grade they handed out. They didn't earn an exclusive A+ like the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals, but they did tie six NFL cohorts for next-best honors.
They clearly felt strongly about the good grade despite the lack of in-article explanation, as the site rewarded the Ravens with the top spot in their 2025 Power Ranking. Those moves around the margins, along with Baltimore's smart maneuvering through the draft, have clearly propped the team up in the eyes of the national audience.
